Online Magazine Maker by Fliphtml5 Now Offers Free Cloud Upload Service

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2014 --Fliphtml5 is presenting one more attraction to its users. The newest service by the company is its cloud publishing platform that helps users to show their published pages at the Explore page of Fliphtml5 - http://fliphtml5.com/explore/. Books uploaded by users will be classified to related catalogs, including cooking, entertainment, animals and pets, food and beverage, fashion and style, health and fitness, lifestyle, sports and recreation among others. Readers can find their favorite topics and books and read online without problems.



According to the sources the new online magazine maker by Fliphtml5 allows users to get their publication online instantly with a few clicks without having their own website. They can use a number of customized functions in their publications to add more style and value. Some of the functions that it offers include modification of the sound, pictures and brand logo in background, noticeable buttons on toolbar such as home, share, bookmark and search and ten different online themes and templates.



Cloud publishing platform by FlipHTML5 also helps users to make their digital publications simpler and ideal to be shared on other sites. FlipHTML5 is offering its users a series of embedding codes and sharing methods in order to share their flipbook online instantly. They can put in the book by simply copying and pasting codes. Users can also share their books with their friends via Twitter and Facebook and other social media sites.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is providing upload online service free of costs to its users. Yet for availing a number of exclusive features for designing flipbook, users can select a suitable plan that include gold plan, enterprise plan, platinum plan and professional plan.