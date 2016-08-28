Online Newspaper Maker FlipHTML5 Innovates the Newspaper Publishing Methods

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2016 --Online newspaper maker like FlipHTML5 made E-Publication easier than ever. It allowed the conversion of PDF to Flash, PDF to HTML. It is welcomed by the reader and publisher alike for the benefits it brought with it. One of the developments, which solely boosted the online publication, is the development of Flipping Book tool. This tool made publication to online, particularly to various devices easy and simple.



This gave a new lease of life to magazines and print media, which was on the decline for some time. Also gave a new impetus to reading, which also saw a downward trend because of the information revolution, where easy access to rich media outshone the tedious task of reading. Above all, with these tools, anybody could recreate the magic of ease of access, which was one of the main reasons of success of magazines.



Talking of flipping tools, no other development has an impact as the FlipHTML5. It has proven to democratized the world of books, opened the flood gates for easy access irrespective rank and class. Ensured a kind of level playing, one need not to be students of a best university to get access best of the books, old and new alike.



With FlipHTML5, one can convert Adobe PDF documents into flipping books with HTML5 ability. By so doing, the PDF paper can be converted into page turning e book and magazine such that there is opportunity to add video, radio, hyperlinks to your flipbook and thereby creating awesome effects. This is more reason why FlipHTML5 has soar higher among the available online newspaper maker.



With a mobile friendly HTML output, the converted can be read on different devices and all browsers smoothly, even when previewing. For more information about FlipHTML5, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd, headquartered In Hong Kong, is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, focusing on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world have been a priority, in which FlipHTML5 was one of the outcome.