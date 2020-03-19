Online Parts Store Coming Soon to Centex Centrifuge!

Conroe, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2020 --Centex Centrifuge, located in Conroe, Texas has been in business for over 12 years. What began as a repair facility expanded into parts, rentals, and new manufacturing. Now, Centex Centrifuge is growing even further with its online parts store!



Within the CenTex Centrifuge website, local digital marketing experts, OXY Creative, is developing an online parts store that will consist of a wide range of Centrifuge OEM replacement parts for repairs. Customers will be able to see the part information, price, and quantity in stock. In addition, they should be able place an order for the parts that they need straight from the website.



About Centex Centrifuge

CenTex Centrifuge was founded in 2007 by Rick Koch, whose vast knowledge of welding, manufacturing, and rebuilding of horizontal decanters led him to build his own company Southwest Centrifuge Services in the early 1990's. The company soon flourished and was bought by National Oilwell Varco (NOV). Mr. Koch remained at NOV until 2007 when he started CenTex Centrifuge as an authorized repair/rebuild facility. Due to CenTex's highly acclaimed reputation, reliability, and quality of service, it expanded into other avenues of centrifuge services, including parts and rentals.



CenTex serves a variety of industries, including oil/gas, mining, paper, dairy, wastewater, petrochemical, environmental, and breweries. Using the highest quality materials to manufacture centrifuges, CenTex provides a dependable solution to each customer who was searching for a way to save money and optimize performance.



For more information about CenTex Centrifuge, call 936-344-2052 or visit their website at https://www.centexcentrifuge.com/ .



