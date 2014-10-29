Online PDF to HTML5 Flipbook Tools by PUB HTML5 Becomes a Good Helper for Publishers

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --Since its inception, PubHTML5.com has been offering software-based printing and digital publishing solutions to publishing firms. The HTML5 digital publishing software that can be found on their website has been used by thousands of publishing firms and independent printing professionals. The owners of PubHTML5.com rightly anticipated the emergence of a new trend, digital publishing. To keep up with the fast changing market, PubHTML5.com recently made a radical upgrade to its online PDF to HTML5 flipbook making tools. The owners have claimed that their main focus would be the vast digital publishing market from now on.



PubHTML5.com now aims to stay in the forefront of modern digital publication industry. It has been indicated by the company that they are going to launch more interactive digital publishing solutions in the near future. As of now, Pub HTML5 happens to be an HTML5 based digital publishing application that can also be used by print publishers. However, the owners have maintained that digital publishers can benefit more than their printing industry confreres by using their software-based printing solutions.



“For us, the emergence of digital publishing is a welcome change. We know that the whole world will turn to digital publishing someday. We are not saying that print publishing has died. But the time has come to diversify printing solutions. We believe our HTML5 based online publishing solutions will prove to be equally effective for printing publications”, one of the owners of PubHTML5.com told the press. “We also encourage print publishers to try our easy-to-use HTML5 digital publishing software application. It does not require much of technical knowledge or expertise. We have developed this software keeping in mind the average users and the demos and tutorials are even more helpful”, he added.



“PUB HTML5 digital publishing application can now be used to create HTML5 digital flipbook with realistic page flip animation. We know our dear print publishers will also find our online publishing tool quite useful for their line of job”, one of the senior application developers from PubHTML5.com expressed.



About PubHTML5.com

PubHTML5.com offers innovative digital publishing solutions that are powered by most advanced web programming languages and framework, such as HTML5. It is the best way to create a web flip book with engaging effects.?