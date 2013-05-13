Online Press Release Distribution 'Ever Popular' Explains Release-News.com

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2013 --Press release distribution service www-release-news.com has recently put forward their thoughts on how online news distribution services are increasing in use and have become more popular as a means to create extra exposure to a business through the internet.



With many blogs recently claiming that online news submission and distribution is becoming a dying trend, Release-News has come forward to put straight a few points to back up the popularity of such sites.



An important combination of a recent boost in popularity of the use of news distribution sites, is the increased use of social networks like Twitter and Facebook. Joint together these can add a powerful tool to spread news instantly and virally; if the source came from an online press release. Most news distribution sites now integrate social media share buttons within the release.



As well as extra awareness of this technique to generate an extra buzz of traffic, there has also been recent updates to search engines which could encourage the use too.



Adam Bailey from Release-News.com Explained:



"We are finding that the use of our press release services are now ever popular. A big part of this maybe the increased use of social networks, however with recent changes in Google search ranking algorithms, more businesses are starting to use online press release distribution as part of their market outreach efforts. As news sites offer safe and natural back links which also add to an increase in website ranking efforts".



Last month Release-News upgraded its press release writing and distribution service to cater for the extra demand. They offer several writing and submission packages which are ideal for any small to medium businesses to use.



The benefits from these services can generate an instant targeted boost in traffic and new clients to a companies website. Natural links can also be picked up from this and news is often listed in Google News giving worldwide exposure.



About Release-News.com

Release-News.com was established in 2009, offering several distribution and news writing solutions. The website currently has a global Alexa ranking of 32K and offers free submission.