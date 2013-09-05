Online Press Release Distribution Should Be Important Part of Business Marketing Efforts Explains Release-News

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2013 --Popular online press release distribution service (http://www.release-news.com) has recently commented about the importance and benefits of online press release distribution to create a 'buzz' and support a firm advertising and marketing campaign for your website or business.



This announcement has come after the recent update of Google's guidelines, where confusion has arisen from the new 'nofollow' guideline.



The update suggested that users of press release and article websites use the rel=nofollow tag. Obviously this brought panic amongst users of such sites, however many where not clear of the actual guidelines suggested.



It appears that Google are more concerned with obvious anchor text words repeated throughout news stories and syndicated to hundreds of other sites with phrases like 'buy cheap cameras' etc. In addition, the syndication or mass distribution of such articles or press releases caused confusion.



Release-News.com and nearly all other online press release distribution services syndicate stories 'nofollow' anyway, and have done for some time. So no problem should come of that anyway.



Andrew Braithwaite from Release-News.com explained-



"Our clients still benefit greatly from our services, we provide several options including press releases writing, Google News submission and syndication services to top media outlets. Our clients include SEO services who continue to use these as an effective means of advertising and marketing through supplying quality news reports. If anyone is still worried about the 'nofollow' topic though, we can set all links to that attribute".



Online press release distribution is still one of the fastest and most effective ways to release news about a new product or service, often large news agencies pick up this news and report themselves about it. In addition, the stories remain visible in all search engines. Google themselves list press releases in their Google News feed daily. Release-News distribute their news in accordance with their terms.



Last month, (http://www.release-news.com) reported how their clients often receive visitors of over 2K hits to a single press release. These targeted visitors often lead to interest, new clients and extra business for the website which the news is written about. In addition it creates an online buzz and builds more attention and visibility about a brand. Many websites and business owners now set a considerable budget towards online press release distribution.



