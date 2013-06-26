Online Press Release Distribution Website Gives Tips & Help with PR Writing

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2013 --Popular online press release distribution and news submission website (http://www.release-news.com) has now added PR writing and editing help to their 'Gold Level' distribution package. This means that their clients can now benefit from experienced help and suggestions to their press releases, to gain better exposure and faster approval.



Release-News.com has been providing several distribution levels to help online publishers gain fast and effective results, in turn this can give a boost of new visitors and online exposure. However, whilst providing online news submission services they found that a growing number of submissions where unsuitable for online press release distribution.



This meant they couldn't be approved and syndicated on their distribution network, and more importantly they couldn't gain a Google News placement.



Now, users of Release-News can get from help and support when they order the $59 'Gold' level distribution package. Often the modifications will be carried out for the client, giving hassle free submissions.



Andrew Braithwaite from Release-News said:



"Its surprising how many paid submissions we receive which are unsuitable for online news distribution websites. We decided to offer support and will carry out editing and help out with modifications so that press releases are distributed effectively. This should help online publishers out and provide a little more support than most PR submission sites".



Andrew also explained that these modifications are carried out within reason, as full re-writes will not be written. All modifications will be run by the publisher before going live, and changes will only be made if really necessary.



Last month Release-News.com reported about their improved distribution network, giving syndications to over 150 websites and offering powerful Google News placements. This has already given their clients much higher exposure. In some cases their clients have received over 1000 new hits to a press release within days.



Online press release distribution is somewhat of an untapped resource for many businesses. Results can be powerful giving instant results, a large flood of traffic and natural results and viral exposure. Many small to medium sized businesses are starting to use online news submission on a regular basis as part of their marketing campaigns