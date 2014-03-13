Online Press Release Service (Release-News) Now Includes Associated Press Submission

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2014 --Online press release website (Release-News.com) has this week upgraded their services to further the presence of small to medium businesses. An important upgrade now gives the chance for clients who use their 'Gold' submission service, to take advantage of having their press release considered for distribution further by Associated Press.



Associated Press (AP) is a globally recognized news source and is regarded as a trusted news source by top media organizations around the world. Their web feed is combined with the likes of The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and many other news giants.



Obviously, the benefits of this to small to medium businesses are great. It can give a sudden boost of exposure which include top journalists. This gives an improved internet presence which can have a dramatic and sudden impact online.



For news to be considered to be used by AP, a good news-worthy and quality press release must be provided when the Gold package is ordered. In addition, it must be unique and not published elsewhere on the internet.



Andrew Braithwaite from Release-News said:



"By providing this extra service we can offer our clients a much improved distribution service, which in turn will give far better results"



Release-News.com have also recently upgraded their content management system to improve their clients user experience further.



Online press release distribution services are gaining more popularity by small to medium businesses, to distribute timely and informative press releases fast.



About Release-News.com

Established in 2009, Release-News.com are an online news submission website which provide various distribution packages. In addition, they also include editing and press release writing into their services.