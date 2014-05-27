Online Publishing Platform by FlipHTML5 Allows to Self Design Page Flip Magazines in-House

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2014 --FlipHTML5 Online Publishing Platform has emerged as one of the most sought after tools among publishers across the globe when it comes to creating their own digital magazines in-house. The software contains a number of user friendly features that make it very easy to manage and use. The company is offering both offline and online digital magazine publishing solutions to the customers. The software is proficient to work on both Windows and Mac OS.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “We are very happy to introduce our new FlipHTML5 online publishing platform. Our software aids various publishers to self design page flip magazine in-house. The software contains a wide range of awesome features that helps to increase the effectiveness of the flipbook.” He further added, “We are a well known name when it comes to providing digital publishing software to the customers and aim to continue with the same in times to come as well.”



The new interactive FlipHTML5 online publishing software of the company provides an HTML5 Digital Publishing Platform that helps users to create flip catalogues and magazines. By using this software customers can create their individual digital magazines in-house. No technical skill is required for using the software.



The software allows users to easily create, upload, manage and share their magazines with others. They can also sell their magazines by using their own user account. Publishers can also add their personalized logo, customize background music, place background image and insert audio and video links. The software contains other exciting features as well such as SEO and analytical statistics among others. The software is a one stop digital publishing solution that assists the publishers to create and publish versatile digital magazines in-house.



For more information, visit the FlipHTML5 website at http://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. is a leading software company that offers cost-effective and user friendly digital software for various industries. The company provides customized publishing solution in various fields.