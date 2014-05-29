Online Publishing Software - Trasnform Publication Into Interactive Experience

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2014 --Creating and publishing digital content online seems to be a rather simple and effective task now, with FlipHTML5 Software Company’s digital publishing tools and platform. The Hong Kong based company offers a range of online publishing software suite that is simple to use and helps creating interactive digital content in a professional manner. They are now launching a digital publishing platform for publishing digital content which can be accessed by millions of readers on their computing devices.



Announcing about their platform, the spokesperson of the company reveals that one can upload unlimited flipbooks with page turn effects for distributing their content. “We don’t only provide you with tools to convert your PDF pages into HTML5 flipbooks, but also allow you to publish it online, helping you reach your target audience,” he states. They provide digital publishing tools that can make multi-media eBook by embedding rich media like audio, video and animations. This is the reason why the flipbook gets an attractive appearance and by distributing it online, one can have a fair chance of convincing their audience with the desired message.



One can take help of their platform for publishing a wide variety of digital content, whether it is an e-magazine, a brochure or interactively designed catalogs. Moreover, their flipbook creator promotes custom developments for users to achieve a completely unique look and feel of their flipbooks. One can choose from a variety of pre-designed templates, background color, buttons, etc and can create a flipbook that can serve their various purposes in a more personalized or customized manner.



The spokesperson reveals that they provide users with an online service to help them upload their digital content on their cloud server for free. “People who don’t even have a website can now publish their content online for free,” he maintains. In this digital era, one can take help of their high-performance platform to reach the global audience base. They have come up with a secure platform that distributes and delivers content among a large number of users present globally. One can learn more about their e-publishing tools and the cloud-based digital content publishing platform by visiting the website http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 Software Company is a leading provider of digital publishing tools. The company has been engaged in the research and development of e-publishing software for years and they also have developed a series of high-performance software for the users across the world. They provide customized publishing solutions for publishers in different industries such as gaming, film, finance and so on.