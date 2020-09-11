Online Retailer Starts Selling Wholesale Face Masks

Hainesport, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2020 --Wholesale For Everyone, an online retailer, has recently announced the sale of face masks online. The retailer has wholesale options for businesses that may need to order in bulk and smaller package orders for personal shopping.



The online retailer is currently selling a disposable surgical face mask, children's face masks and KN95 face masks. For more information and pricing visit: https://www.wholesaleforeveryone.com/category/face-masks.html



When asked about their decision to start selling face masks, a spokesperson for the company stated, "We know how important wearing a face mask is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we're able to keep up with demand. We're hoping that by making these face masks available online at wholesale pricing we can help slow the spread of this virus."



About Wholesale For Everyone

Wholesale For Everyone is an online retailer that was founded in 2000. They have an affordable and large product portfolio including bandanas, batteries, doo rags, winter hats, backpacks, face masks and more. Items are available individually or as further discounted bulk purchases.



