Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2020 --Online marketing shop Southernmost Digital announced the launch of an online review response generator tool. The free, web-based tool gives local business owners, marketers, and product managers an easy-to-use application that quickly builds response to all positive, negative, and 3-star reviews they receive online.



The tool itself is relatively simple to use. Pick which type of review you received, then choose from a list of options including salutations, phrases showing genuine interest & added value, and closings to build it out. Then, copy the built review and replace any placeholder text such as [business name], [reviewers name], or [review detail].



You can then paste your freshly-built response into any online platform, such as Google My Business, Facebook, Angie's List, Yelp, Amazon, or anywhere else your customers are reviewing your business, service, or products. The tool can also be used to generate responses to any reviews submitted via email, text, or web-based forms.



"I'm part of several small business organizations and online groups," said Jon Stroz, founder of Southernmost Digital. "At least daily I come across a post or question asking how to respond to a review. More often than not, it's unfortunately a negative review. With so many people looking for the best way to craft a response, there had to be a simple, easy-to-use tool to do that. Not finding any online, I decided to create my own."



Users can generate one of over 80,000 unique responses for each type of review (positive, negative or 3-star) using the online tool.



Dan Hampton, owner of Hampton Electrical in Harford County, MD, has found the new tool extremely intuitive and useful. "As a small business owner, I know it's important to communicate with customers and respond to reviews. But with the 100 other tasks I need to do on a daily basis, I don't always have the time to respond to reviews. And when I do, they all seem to sound the same. With this new generator - it makes this one task that much easier to handle."



To use the free online generator (no registration or login required), head over to Southernmost Digital's Review Response Generator and start writing your responses today.



About Southernmost Digital

Southernmost Digital works with home service pros, dentists, and other local businesses to improve online visibility and generate leads. Founded in 2019 on beach in sunny Key West, owner Jon Stroz uses his creative skill set as well as data analysis to help clients generate revenue, so they can focus on other areas of their growing businesses. Learn more at https://www.southernmostdigital.com/ or 305.424.8789.