Online Reviews Has a New Player, Eooro.com

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Newly-launched Eooro is the brainchild of Irish entrepreneur Gavin Mullins. Mullins developed Eooro with small and medium size business owners in mind. The mission was to build a website that would give business owners a much more affordable review platform where they could manage, build or improve their online reputations.



The well known review websites like Trustpilot, TripAdvisor and Yelp can charge in excess of $4000 per year for their services, Eooro costs only $10 a month.



The goal for any business collecting reviews is to be able to then display and promote those reviews to potential new customers.



When a consumer visits a website for the first time they are more likely to buy that product or service when they see positive reviews from previous customers, it is the modern day 'word of mouth'.



The first main feature of Eooro is it's easy to use Review Collection System, where instead of the business owners spending hours chasing customers for reviews, they simply enter their customers name and email to the Review Collector System and Eooro collects the review on their behalf.



The second great feature is their Website Widgets, business owners install on their website a widget that automatically displays their most recent reviews collected by Eooro.



Business reviews are a key strategy that every business must capitalize on to help increase sales.



Using the Eooro.com platform practically automates the review collection and promotion process for the business owner, giving them more time to concentrate on day to day operations.



Using and online review website will help a business stay ahead of the competition, so start improving your online image today.



Contact:

Chris Knight

info@eooro.com

Company Address:

Bradshaw Smith Ltd

Bentinck House

West Drayton, London UB7 7RQ