Online Shopping Giant MyReviewsNow.net Adds New "Designer Marque" Store for Handbags, Gifts and More

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2012 --Online shopping for luxury designer handbags at fantastic prices has just become more enjoyable and rewarding, now that MyReviewNow.net has added the “Designer Marque” store to its popular virtual shopping mall.



Offering a huge selection of handbags, gifts, accessories and more from top name designers including Gucci, Dior, Valentino, Burberry, Fendi and more, Designer Marque also features an interactive blog to help online shoppers connect with great fashion tips, hot deal alerts, and exclusive promotions and giveaways.



“MyReviewsNow.net is delighted to add Designer Marque to our virtual shopping mall,” commented Lina Andrade of MyReviewsNow.net. “Now, people can shop for luxury designer handbags, gifts, accessories and more without having to deal with crowded malls. They can also bring home some of the world’s hottest products, and all with the click of a mouse. It’s an easy, enjoyable, rewarding and fun way to shop!”



Designer Marque, the new online store that features luxury designer handbags, gifts, accessories and more is now open via MyReviewsNow.net’s Apparel & Fine Jewelry Portal. Access o the virtual mall is free, and there’s no registration or membership required.



For more information or media inquiries, contact Lina Andrade at info(at)myreviewsnow(dot)net. Press release issued by SEOChampion.com.



About MyReviewsNow.net

A virtual shopping mall of services, products and publications available online, MyReviewsNow.net is a business directory that sets itself apart from similar sites by offering both professional reviews and customer testimonials on the Internet’s hottest offerings in a fun, simple format that is easy for visitors to shop and enjoy.



About SEO Champion

SEO Champion was started in 1999 and is owner operated by Michael Rotkin, SEO Specialist for over 17 years. Michael Rotkin’s goal for his clients is to “own” keyword placements for the top 3 slots organically, so that his clients can earn a higher return on investment from their advertising dollars. Rotkin realizes the value of SEO over Pay-Per-Click campaigns, where click-throughs are generally more expensive and harder to convert into sales. SEOChampion’s intense work ethic can be seen in daily and weekly reports that show progress through organic keyword gain. This effort is the reason his SEO firm has been able to build a loyal client base for many years. Learn more at SEO Champion.