Online Shopping Leader MyReviewsNow.net Welcome Printing Services Affiliate Partner PrintPlace.com to Its Small Business Portal

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2012 --Online shopping leader MyReviewsNow.net, a virtual mall that lets people shop for the Internet’s hottest products, services and brands, has welcomed a new affiliate partner to its Small Business Portal: PrintPlace.com.



PrintPlace.com’s online printing solution is ideal for small business owners, home business owners, and anyone else looking for everything from professional booklets, brochures, catalogs, postcards, sales sheets, envelopes, door hangers and more. Online shoppers can use PrintPlace.com’s very user friendly interface to create their own products, or they ask the company’s in-house experts to make the magic happen at a very cost-effective rate. Plus, for peace of mind, PrintPlace.com offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, a price match guarantee, an on-time guarantee and a customer service guarantee.



“MyReviewsNow.net is pleased to welcome PrintPlace.com, so that we can help our online shoppers access the top quality printing services they want at prices that are very friendly for small business owners, home business owners and others who want to get more by spending less,” commented an Affiliate Relationship Spokesperson from MyReviewsNow.net. “Now that PrintPlace.com is part of our online shopping mall, we’ve given people yet another great reason to shop with us. It’s easy, enjoyable, simple and fun!”



Small business owners, home business owners, and anyone else searching for top quality printing services at the guaranteed lowest prices can visit PrintPlace.com via MyReviewsNow.net’s Small Business Portal. Access is free and open 24/7, and there’s no membership or registration required.



For more information or media inquiries, contact Lina Andrade at info@myreviewsnow.net. Press release issued by SEOChampion.com.



About MyReviewsNow.net

A virtual shopping mall of services, products and publications available online, MyReviewsNow.net is a business directory that sets itself apart from similar sites by offering both professional reviews and customer testimonials on the Internet’s hottest offerings in a fun, simple format that is easy for visitors to shop and enjoy.



About SEO Champion

SEO Champion was started in 1999 and is owner operated by Michael Rotkin, SEO Specialist for over 17 years. Michael Rotkin’s goal for his clients is to “own” keyword placements for the top 3 slots organically, so that his clients can earn a higher return on investment from their advertising dollars. Rotkin realizes the value of SEO over Pay-Per-Click campaigns, where click-throughs are generally more expensive and harder to convert into sales. SEOChampion’s intense work ethic can be seen in daily and weekly reports that show progress through organic keyword gain. This effort is the reason his SEO firm has been able to build a loyal client base for many years. Learn more at SEO Champion