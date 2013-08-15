Online Single Serve Coffee Maker Reviews Expose Shocking Rip Offs in Coffee Machine Industry

Manchester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2013 --The recent NY Daily News online article regarding the best single serve coffee machines continues to expose the enormous price gaps in one cup coffee makers that offer little to no difference in output quality, as well as being no different from commercial outlets. With the availability of thousands of verified single cup coffee maker reviews on Amazon.com, one scoop coffee machine sales have shot up by 523% since 2006.



The winner of the NY Daily News single serve coffee machine test was the $29.95 AeroPress Espresso and Coffee Maker, which beat the Jura Giga 5, the world’s most expensive one cup coffeemaker retailing at $5,499.95. “More of us are using single-cup coffeemakers to brew our morning joe,” according to marketing firm Euromonitor.



Owner of Gotham artisan coffee chainlet, Joe the Art of Coffee, Jonathan Rubenstein remarked, “In my opinion, the simpler the by-the-cup method, the more effective and efficient.” Asked about why there has been such explosive growth in one cup machines, he went on to say, “Single-cup brewers allow people to make coffee when, how and where they want it.”



With the Black & Decker DCM18S and Hamilton Beach 49981 Single Serve Scoop Coffee Maker receiving over two thousand and fifteen hundred glowing reviews on Amazon.com respectively, it becomes easy to understand the rapid growth of one cup home machines. What retail and consumer analysts have termed consumer saving as ‘starbucks money’ has also clearly had an impact in the last four years as consumers look to save on daily, non essential items such as coffee house food and beverages.



About Chris Sorrell

Chris Sorrell is a long time online marketer specializing in physical product affiliate marketing as well as information product marketing, email marketing and search engine optimization.



Media Contact Information

Chris Sorrell

testingthings9@gmail.com