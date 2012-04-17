Online Sports Memorabilia Auction House, Imperial Sports Auctions, Set to Offer Highly Sought out Vintage Specialties

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2012 --Imperial Sports Auctions, located in San Antonio, Texas, has gained the respect and trust of its buyers as an important source for finding rare sports memorabilia pieces. Collectors worldwide enjoy sports memorabilia auctions to boost their current collections or perhaps to start new ones.



Some highlights from their April, 2012 auction include lot #1, a Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb dual signed baseball. With only a handful of other known exemplars, this ball is certain to generate some excitement among bidders. Another rarity includes a ball from the 1920's signed by seven members of the Hall of Fame include Ruth, Gehrig, Johnson, Speaker and more.



If you have been searching for high grade single signed baseballs to fill your collection, you will not be disappointed. Lots 3 and 4 contain a Thurman Munson single signed baseball and a Jackie Robinson single signed ball. Both of these are near mint or better and few better examples are available in the market today.



In addition to their usual vintage items, Imperial is also offering a collection of Shane Mack items that will be auctioned. Many of these lots include game-used and autographed items. Mack spent nine years in the majors as outfielder for the Padres, Twins, and Athletics. He boasts a World Series ring with the 1991 Twins and a lifetime batting average of .299. Highlights from this collection include a game used jersey and batting helmet from his time in Japan along with an autographed Mizuno game model bat by Ichiro Suzuki.



Vintage baseball memorabilia collectors have been loyal and enthusiastic to participate in the online sports memorabilia auctions of Imperial Sports Auctions, an online sports memorabilia auction website containing a wealth of sports memorabilia. Included in the collections are rare sports cards, autographed photos, signed baseballs, and other diverse treasured collectibles.



Imperial Sports Auctions' past online sales have included rare finds such as a signed photo of Babe Ruth from 1947, a signed Ty Cobb poster print, and sheet music from 1935 signed by Lou Gehrig. To register for the auction or for more information, visit www.imperialsports.net or call toll-free 877-226-9054.