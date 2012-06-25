Online Travel Agent MyReviewsNow.net Adds New Affiliate Partner Atlantis Resort and Casino

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2012 --Couples, families and groups who are looking for the luxurious getaway of a lifetime can now connect with MyReviewsNow.net’s newest affiliate partner, Atlantis Resort and Casino, and get ready to experience something truly spectacular not found in any other resorts.



Located on one-of-a-kind Paradise Island in the Bahamas, Atlantis Resort and Casino offers an incredible array of amenities, sights and features. It’s home to the world’s largest open-air marine habitat with over 50,000 sea animals in 14 lagoons. It also boasts 141 acres of slides, river rides, pool and beaches, an 18-hole par 72 golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, clubs and activities for kids of all ages, undersea exploration of the lost city of Atlantis, world class spas, an abundance of gourmet fine dining destinations, relaxing lounges, exciting casinos, and the Caribbean’s hottest nightclub, Aura.



Also, travelers who book their stay at Atlantis, Paradise Islands, Bahamas between June 14 and August 19 (except for the week of July 1-7) can take advantage of the Amazing Summer Special and get their fourth night free. Plus, kids 12 and under enjoy free breakfast and dinner, and adults receive a free Taste of Atlantis Pass worth $150.



“At MyReviewsNow.net, we’re always looking for ways to help our shoppers enjoy incredible deals on the world’s most exciting, adventurous and exotic resort vacations,” commented an Affiliate Relationship Spokesperson from MyReviewsNow.net. “And now people can shop the trusted online travel agent, MyReviewsNow.net, and connect with Atlantis Casinos and Resorts for the Caribbean getaway of a lifetime.”



Travelers who want to experience the one-of-a-kind Atlantis Casino and Resort at Paradise Islands, Bahamas, can book their trip via MyReviewsNow.net’s Airline Travel and Destinations Portal. They can also search MyReviewsNow.net’s giant virtual mall for great deals on airline tickets, travel insurance and more.



