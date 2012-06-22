Online Travel MyReviewsNow.net's Affiliate Partner Hotels.com Launches Check-In Cash-Out Summer Sale

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2012 --Individuals, couples and families who plan on traveling this summer can shop for great deals on resorts, hotels and more at the Check-In Cash Out sale on now at MyReviewsNow.net’s affiliate partner Hotels.com.



During Hotels.com’s Check-In Cash Out sale, which runs until Labor Day, travelers will save up to 30% on their stay at select hotels, and enjoy a bonus $100 prepaid Visa card that they can use on anything they wish – from airline tickets, to meals, to gifts and more.



Hotels.com is one of the world’s leading websites, and offers bookings for over 145,000 independent and major chain hotels and resorts. In addition to enjoying incredible deals and bookings during sold-out periods, travelers can benefit from the company’s own reservation services to enjoy efficient, friendly and reliable service.



“Summer is when millions of people are picking up their airline tickets or fuelling up the car and heading out on a fun adventure,” commented an Affiliate Relationship Spokesperson for MyReviewsNow.net. “And now, they can visit their trusted online resorts MyReviewsNow.net, and take advantage of Hotel.com’s great Check-In Cash Out Sale. But they should hurry – summer will be over soon, and the sale ends on Labor Day.”



Travels who want to save up to 30% on their accommodations at select hotels and resorts worldwide, and receive a $100 prepaid Visa card that they can use to shop for gift ideas, airline tickets or anything else, can connect with Hotels.com via MyReviewsNow.net’s Airline Travel and Destinations Portal.



Access to MyReviewsNow.net is free, there’s no registration or membership, and people can shop for the Internet’s hottest products and services from the comfort and convenience of their home, office, or anywhere that they wish. They can also read helpful, unbiased service and product reviews.



For more information or media inquiries, contact Lina Andrade at info@myreviewsnow.net. Press release issued by SEOChampion.com.



About MyReviewsNow.net

A virtual shopping mall of services, products and publications on the Internet, as well as an online travel agent, MyReviewsNow.net is a business directory that sets itself apart from similar sites by offering both professional reviews and customer testimonials on the Internet’s hottest offerings in a fun, simple format that is easy for visitors to shop and enjoy.



About SEO Champion

SEO Champion was started in 1999 and is owner operated by Michael Rotkin, SEO Specialist for over 17 years. Michael Rotkin’s goal for his clients is to “own” keyword placements for the top 3 slots organically, so that his clients can earn a higher return on investment from their advertising dollars. Rotkin realizes the value of SEO over Pay-Per-Click campaigns, where click-throughs are generally more expensive and harder to convert into sales. SEOChampion’s intense work ethic can be seen in daily and weekly reports that show progress through organic keyword gain. This effort is the reason his SEO firm has been able to build a loyal client base for many years. Learn more at SEO Champion.