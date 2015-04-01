Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2015 --Explorer Travel Security (ETS) is proud to announce that its two e-Learning online travel safety training courses have been publicly released. This offers a quick, intuitive and affordable platform for any individual or organization preparing for international travel to stay safer and learn invaluable security tips.



ETS has designed two different e-Learning courses to meet specific needs. The first is a b usiness travel safety course for executives and multinational corporations. This course helps organizations meet duty of care requirements while sending employees and volunteers overseas, and ensures each individual learns the essentials of staying safe.



The second is a student travel safety course, for students preparing to travel and study abroad. This is a wonderful opportunity for universities and other scholastic organizations to help all students in their charge to stay safe. It's also a powerful learning tool for the individual student preparing for either a gap year or a semester in a foreign country.



Each course typically retails for $70, however, for a special limited-time introductory period, ETS is offering 25% off the regular purchase price. Use code EXPLORE25 at checkout to receive the discount. Bulk orders for universities, businesses or other organizations are eligible for further discounts.



In conjunction with their exciting new online travel safety training courses, ETS has also launched a brand new website. ExplorerTravelSecurity.com is their new online home, and the website features an appealing and interactive format which makes it easy for visitors to learn more about all of their executive protection and travel security services. The website is responsive and mobile-friendly, and ensuring that prospective clients can access them via their smartphones and tablets.



ETS offers global risk management, with tailor-made and scalable solutions commensurate with risk and based on in-depth intelligence and extensive experience. They offer executive protection, VIP and HNWI security, protective surveillance, and more, along with customized special project services for any potential situation.



Along with the aforementioned changes, ETS also has a new business address. They can now be found at 7315 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 400 West, Bethesda, MD 20814.



Visit the new ETS website at ExplorerTravelSecurity.com to sign up for one of their educational travel safety training courses, or call their team directly at 202-905-0537 with any questions.



About Explorer Travel Security

Explorer Travel Security (ETS) offers international executive protection and travel security services. They emphasize comprehensive risk assessment to deliver tailor-made solutions commensurate with risk, and offer a highly experienced team of intelligence and security professionals. They offer global risk management and protection for multinational businesses, executives, HNWIS, universities, and non-profit organizations. ETS now offers convenient instructional e-learning courses for business and student travel safety. Visit ExplorerTravelSecurity.com for more information on their services, or call 202-905-0537 to speak with a representative.