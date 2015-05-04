Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2015 --- International travel carries with it inherent risks, even if the destination is not a seemingly "dangerous" locale on the surface. Explorer Travel Security (ETS) knows exactly what it takes to avoid and react to risk while traveling abroad, and their two new online travel safety training courses can quickly and easily help anybody stay safer.



ETS has designed their two courses with distinct audiences in mind. The first is designed for business travel safety. This helps multinational businesses and their employees stay safe in global destinations. HR departments or other managers can keep track of employee progress. Organizations can also ensure they are fulfilling duty of care requirements when sending personnel overseas.



The second is designed to improve safe travel for students. The student travel safety course helps teenagers and college-aged individuals learn how to make smart decisions, avoid common risks and pitfalls, and improve all-around safety while studying abroad.



Universities can provide or assign the course as a requirement of study abroad programs, ensuring they are providing crucial assistance to students, and alleviating concerns of parents. This also helps to fulfill the same legal duty of care requirements which businesses are well-advised to meet.



Each course is available for sale online for a retail price of $70. Businesses and organizations though may place bulk orders to receive great price reductions from this already affordable starting point. Additionally, ETS is currently offering a 25% off discount code as a special introductory deal. Use EXPLORE25 at checkout to receive the promotional rate.



ETS provides a full range of international executive protection and travel security services. They have a highly experienced team of intelligence and security professionals ready to provide global risk management solutions, protective services of all types and scopes, and much more.



What further separates them from other executive protection companies is their intelligence-based solutions. Each client receives a fully tailor-made plan based upon their specifications and needs, and all services are always built to be commensurate with risk.



Learn more about ETS by calling them directly at 202-905-0537. Visit ExplorerTravelSecurity.com to see their entire scope of services, or to purchase one of their fantastic and affordable online travel safety training courses today.



About Explorer Travel Security

Explorer Travel Security (ETS) offers international executive protection and travel security services. They emphasize comprehensive risk assessment to deliver tailor-made solutions commensurate with risk, and offer a highly experienced team of intelligence and security professionals. They offer global risk management and protection for multinational businesses, executives, HNWIS, universities, and non-profit organizations. ETS now offers convenient instructional e-learning courses for business and student travel safety.



Visit ExplorerTravelSecurity.com for more information on their services, or call 202-905-0537 to speak with a representative.