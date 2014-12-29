Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2014 --The Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Association (PPRMCA) announced today that the new electronic, online version of their Teller County Medical Directory will go live on January 1, 2015.



The website address is: http://www.pprmc.org



The online directory includes internet links to more than 30 area specialties and over 100 Teller County medical professionals. Plus, viewers will find The Top 10 Service Tips for Teller County Residents and Visitors document.



The site also has links to the Pikes Peak Medical Center Foundation, the PPRMCA Board of Directors and a search function by which users can find a particular practice or doctor without the need to comb through the entire directory.



"We are very pleased to make this electronic, user-friendly version of the directory available to the public," said Curt Grina, PPRMCA President. "All of the print content is easily accessible through a simple click of the mouse and expanded information on each provider is also provided including their address, phone number and website (if available)."



"We are confident that this new, easy to navigate website will be the one-stop, electronic resource for people in Teller County to locate the medical care they require or the practice referral they are seeking," Grina continued.



The online directory also acknowledges "Premier Supporter" providers. The Association acknowledges those premier supporters by identifying them in the directory with their own listing category and a so that community members know which providers are most actively helping to build the best health care capability for Teller County.



About PPRMCA

The Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Association is a nonprofit association that was formed by Teller County citizens to continuously nurture the development of a high quality and robust infrastructure of medical care providers, facilities and services for our community.



Information about the Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Foundation can be found here. Please click.