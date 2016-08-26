Online Wedding Invitation Purveyor, Basic Invite Launches New Instantly Customized Guest Book Line

St. George, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2016 --They say first impressions set the tone. Now, couples making their way down the wedding aisle can give their guests something special to remember upon arrival. Launched to bring a new level of customization to nuptials, BasicInvite.com now offers instantly designable wedding guest books. From 41 options, couples simply choose a rustic or fanciful, sweet, elegant, or charming guest book online. With an addition of their favorite couple's pic and a few minor tweaks, their customized wedding guest book is printed and delivered. Can someone say, "I do."?



Eric Mortensen, CMO of Basic Invite said of the new wedding guest book feature, "This is 8.5" x 10.5" worth of detail that not only makes a wedding unique but provides a gorgeous historical record of who attended the wedding. The guest book has a printed spine with the date of the wedding and name of the newly married couple emboldened on it. It's great for keeping family records, and the guest book can sit on a bookshelf or table in the new couple's home. They are that lovely."



Basic Invite is one of the only companies in the marketplace to offer instantly customizable designs. What does that mean? While they design, brides-to-be can instantly preview of every one of their changes. Simplistic and timely for as little as $30.



Convenience personified, consumers upload a photo and customize the guest book cover with fonts and colors to match the hues and style of the wedding. With inside details in mind too, each page is formatted with roomy lines that allow for "notes to the happy couple" beside names and contact information. Guest books start with a formal cover page and a place for the first and last name of the bride and groom and the date of their happy day. Space for naming the wedding's location is provided as well.



After customization, the guest books are printed and have three options for delivery. The couple can choose to have their guest book arrive eighteen days after the order is placed for standard delivery; priority and rush deliveries are available as well.



