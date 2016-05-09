Onlinefaxes.com Launch a 30 Day Free Trial to Show Customers Why Their Services Stand Out

Cottonwood Heights, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2016 --A leading online fax service has announced they are now offering a 30-day free trial to allow consumers to try out the service that has been described by many customers as the best in the world. Onlinefaxes.com who recently announced they had taken over Solidfax, and faxvision.com is offering the service with no commitment.



The online fax service allows users to send secure faxes while on the go. They can be sent from a mobile phone, computer, and email, giving users many different options to send their faxes. Once the 30-day free trial is over, those who have enjoyed the service and experienced how powerful it is can then sign up to a plan and send and receive faxes for as little as $4.99 a month. The service, which has been described as one of the most affordable online fax services also comes with a free local number or a toll-free number for one dollar.



The company, which continues to expand has become one of the most respected online fax services. The service has become important to business people who wish to replace their old fax machines and be able to communicate with customers and receive faxes at their current location.



Mira Noryi, Chief Operating Officer of OnlineFaxes.com, said: "Our free trial allows potential customers to see how important our service is and how it can save them time and money."



With the new acquisitions, Onlinefaxes.com can offer their customers even more services, providing a complete online fax service that helps consumers save money.



The service include



Email to Fax

Free Fax Number



Multi-Device Compatible



Send from Anywhere

Fax Archive

HIPAA Secure



No Contracts



Instant Setup



For information regarding a 30-day free trial visit www.Onlinefaxes.com.



About Onlinefaxes.com

Onlinefaxes.com is an internet faxing service based in Utah that provides the marketplace with business solutions nationally and internationally. No stranger to accolades, OnlineFaxes.com has been recognized as "Fax Product of the Year" for seven years running. The company's CEO Mira Noryi has also been honored with the coveted "Enterprise Award for World Class Talent" from the Eastern Technology Council.



Location Information:

2825 E Cottonwood Pkwy,

Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121



Contact:

David Bohanan

Manager, Onlinefaxes.com

david@onlinefaxes.net

888-201-4170

Website: http://www.onlinefaxes.com