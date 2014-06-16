OnPar Technologies Celebrates the Release of the New Website

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2014 --OnPar Technologies, a cloud-based IT services firm based in Raleigh, NC, is excited to announce the successful launch of their revamped website. The website launch is the first initiative within a broad market restructuring, focused on cloud-based IT solutions. The new website’s clean, easily navigable structure coincides with OnPar’s commitment to staying on the cutting edge of technology and sets the company apart from its competition. The project was designed in-house and developed by a Raleigh NC based web development company.



“We pushed the limits with this one, creating a unique experience unlike anything else out there.” said Jeremy McParlan, OnPar President & CEO. “It is reflective of what we do every day, combining the best technologies available with some of the most talented and creative people around to produce something truly remarkable, time and time again.” McParlan said.



About OnPar Technologies

OnPar Technologies delivers IT services and solutions built around Microsoft® cloud-based technologies to small and midsize businesses in the eastern United States.



For more information, press only:

Chloe Blanchon, OnPar Technologies, (919) 926-9619, sales@onpartech.com