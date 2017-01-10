OnRamp Achieves SOC 3 Audit Report to Confirm Security Best Practices

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2017 --OnRamp Access, LLC, a leading high security and compliant hosting provider, announced today the completion of a SOC 3 audit confirming that OnRamp's solutions fulfill the necessary controls to protect sensitive data and ensure the privacy of that information in accordance with the standards set by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).



The examination was conducted by Holtzman Partners LLP, a third-party CPA, and affirms that OnRamp's practices, policies, procedures and operations meet SOC 2 Type 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.



"Data privacy is of the utmost importance to all of our customers and is especially critical to the success of those organizations who store and transmit sensitive data. OnRamp is committed to the implementation of best practices to mitigate security risks. We want to demonstrate our commitment through the SOC 3 audit and openly share the results with our customers and potential customers," says OnRamp CEO Lucas Braun.



As companies increasingly use vendors to perform activities on their behalf, there is a need for more trust and transparency. The SOC 3 audit is designed for those who need assurance about the effectiveness of controls at a service organization to ensure security, availability, and data confidentially.



Current and prospective customers interested in a copy of OnRamp's SOC 3 report may view it online.



In addition to SOC 3, OnRamp is pleased to announce that Nikola Todev joined OnRamp in November in the role of Head of Information Security. Todev joined OnRamp with more than 18 years of experience leading infrastructure and security design and brings a wealth of knowledge to strengthen OnRamp's security strategy.



About OnRamp

OnRamp is a leading data center services company that specializes in high security and compliant hybrid hosting. Their solutions help organizations meet the most rigorous compliance standards, including HIPAA, PCI, SOX, FISMA and FERPA. As an SSAE 16 SOC 2 Type 2 & SOC 3, PCI-DSS certified and HIPAA compliant company, OnRamp operates multiple enterprise-class data centers in Austin, Texas, and Raleigh, N.C., to deploy hybrid solutions including, cloud computing, managed hosting, colocation, and disaster recovery services. OnRamp's expertise, coupled with 24/7/365 onsite support from certified network engineers, offers the highest levels of security, redundancy and reliability for your IT infrastructure.



For more information, visit www.onr.com or call 800.680.1408.