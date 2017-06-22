OnRamp in Compliance with EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2017 --OnRamp, a leading provider of high-security hosting, compliant cloud, and colocation services, was granted the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework Certification for the EU and Switzerland, formerly known as the EU-U.S. Safe Harbor Program. Awarded by the Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration (ITA), this certification adds to the growing list of data security and privacy credentials OnRamp upholds.



Designed in conjunction with the European Commission, the framework seeks to support transatlantic commerce; the Privacy Shield offers companies on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean with the means to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union to the United States.



"In our connected world, ensuring the security, privacy, and integrity of our customer's valuable data is more important than ever—and it's necessary to take a global approach," says OnRamp CEO Lucas Braun. "We specialize in serving industries with highly sensitive data and want to do everything in our power to safeguard their critical assets, as well as their customers' personal information."



Companies who participate in Privacy Shield must self-certify on an annual basis with the U.S. Department of Commerce, reaffirming adherence to the Privacy Shield Principles. Once certified, companies are accountable under U.S. law. Requirements include the use of a third-party resource for privacy disputes and an update in company privacy policies issued publicly for employees and outsiders. OnRamp's Privacy Policy can be viewed here.



Beyond international data pacts, the security landscape globally remains volatile and leaves many questions unanswered. Health IT professionals and government agencies are coming to terms with the sophistication of cyber threats, like ransomware, and beginning to develop strategies for breach mitigation and containment. Oftentimes, IT departments are simply not equipped with the resources and knowledge to tackle security on their own. For 20+ years, OnRamp has empowered organizations to overcome security and compliance challenges through the technology, people, policies, and processes required for best practices in data protection.



About OnRamp

OnRamp is a leading data center services company that specializes in high security and compliant hybrid hosting. Our solutions help organizations meet the most rigorous compliance standards, including HIPAA, PCI, SOX, FISMA and FERPA. As an SSAE 16 SOC 2 Type 2 & SOC 3, PCI-DSS certified and HIPAA compliant company, OnRamp operates multiple enterprise-class data centers in Austin, Texas, and Raleigh, N.C., to deploy hybrid solutions including, cloud computing, managed hosting, colocation, and disaster recovery services. OnRamp's expertise, coupled with 24/7/365 onsite support from certified network engineers, offers the highest levels of security, redundancy and reliability for your IT infrastructure.



For more information, visit www.onr.com or call 888-667-2660.