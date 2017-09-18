OnRamp Launches HITRUST-Certified Virtual Private Cloud

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2017 --OnRamp Access, LLC, a leading high security and compliant hosting provider, is proud to announce the launch of its purpose-built, HITRUST-certified virtual private cloud (VPC) built on OpenStack® open-source software. OnRamp's on-demand HITRUST Virtual Private Cloud helps organizations control costs, remain agile, and improve their compliance posture. It offers the ease of use of a public cloud—including capabilities like utility billing and self-service provisioning—with the security of a private cloud.



"OnRamp's Virtual Private Cloud allows IT teams and DevOps to quickly meet market demands by deploying highly elastic environments that are secured to HITRUST standards. We built unique features into the product that solve common cloud challenges," said OnRamp VP of Product Toby Owen.



For instance, users can control costs using capped resource usage, eliminate vendor lock-in through open-source APIs, and deploy even the most sensitive workloads with secure volume encryption. The virtual private cloud delivers a logically isolated environment that lets you retain control of your private networks, virtual machines, and storage, without the need for you to manage the infrastructure. And you can apply and maintain security settings for your entire environment with a dynamic policy engine.



"In a landscape of growing threats and increasing fines for non-compliance, it's exciting to see OnRamp extend OpenStack's use to meet healthcare security and compliance needs," says Mark Collier, COO of the OpenStack Foundation. "One of our themes at the 2017 OpenStack Summit in Boston was the triad of cost, compliance, and capability. OnRamp's VPC is a great example of how the community is moving OpenStack software into use cases that highlight those three Cs."



"Launching our HITRUST-certified Virtual Private Cloud is just one of the ways OnRamp demonstrates our commitment to our customers' needs for security, compliance and flexibility. We implement regimented processes and secure our facilities to meet stringent standards, and in turn, are able to share those benefits with our customers. OnRamp customers gain peace of mind knowing that all their systems, from their development environment to their mission critical apps, are supported by OnRamp's systematic administrative, technical, logical and physical safeguards," says OnRamp CEO Lucas Braun.



Concurrent to the product launch, the company achieved its Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST) Common Security Framework (CSF) Certification. HITRUST CSF is the most widely recognized security accreditation in the healthcare industry, employing controls from several major security and standards bodies—HIPAA, PCI, ISO, NIST and others—to protect confidential data and critical assets.



With the HITRUST certification, OnRamp now delivers a suite of HITRUST-certified services, with secure-by-default configurations that save customers time and resources.



For more information about OnRamp's HITRUST-certified VPC and other secure hosting options, visit www.onr.com.



About OnRamp

OnRamp is a leading HITRUST-certified data center services company that guides businesses through the complexities of data security and compliance. Our solutions help organizations in healthcare, financial services and education services meet compliance standards including HIPAA, PCI, SOX, FISMA and FERPA. OnRamp operates multiple, enterprise-class SSAE16/AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 data centers, where we deploy hybrid computing solutions that enable our customers to blend secure cloud computing, managed hosting and colocation service to best meet their unique requirements. Having consulted with thousands of businesses on their security and compliance needs, our team's consultative approach helps you develop the right mix of solutions to free your resources to focus on agility and differentiation in your industry.



Visit us at www.onr.com or contact us at 888-667-2660 for more info. Media Contact: Kirk Wright, kwright@onr.com, 888-667-2660.



About HITRUST

Founded in 2007, the HITRUST Alliance, a not for profit, was born out of the belief that information protection should be a core pillar of, rather than an obstacle to, the broad adoption of health information systems and exchanges. HITRUST—in collaboration with public and private healthcare technology, privacy and information security leaders—has championed programs instrumental in safeguarding health information and managing information risk while ensuring consumer confidence in the organizations that create, store or exchange their information. HITRUST develops, maintains and provides broad access to its common risk and compliance management and de-identification frameworks.



For more information, visit www.HITRUSTalliance.net.



