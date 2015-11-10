OnRamp Makes Inaugural Appearance at Nexgen Cloud Conference & Expo

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --OnRamp, a high security and hybrid hosting solutions provider with data center locations in Austin, TX and Raleigh, NC, announced today that the company will make its first appearance as a sponsor and exhibitor at the Nexgen Cloud Conference & Expo taking place December 9-10, 2015 in San Diego, California. Hosted by The Channel Company, Nexgen Cloud will bring together solution providers and vendor executives for educational events geared towards revealing the disruptive impact cloud computing is having on the IT industry. OnRamp will attend to showcase its private cloud solutions and highlight the benefits of joining its industry recognized Channel Partner Program while exhibiting at Booth #330.



The announcement of OnRamp's involvement with Nexgen Cloud follows closely behind the most recent recognition the company has received – earning a spot on The Channel Company's CRN 2015 Cloud Computing Partner Program Guide. This directory provides a list of leading technology vendors with cloud-related partner programs that enable and accelerate the growth of solution providers' cloud initiatives. Many of the members of this list are anticipated to attend the annual Nexgen Cloud event.



"As noted on the Nexgen Cloud website, 'selling the cloud today takes a special set of business skills and knowledge. It's not just about the technology, but how to adapt cloud solutions to customer needs and doing so profitably,' mentioned Senior Director of OnRamp's Channel Partner Program, Drew Jenkins. "OnRamp has done just that. Our private clouds and other data center services are purpose-built to address the growing data security and compliance concerns present in the IT industry. As such we have carved out a niche that creates endless possibilities for the businesses that partner with us."



Expanding on his thought, Jenkins said "beyond this, it is the flexibility of our partnership options that has contributed to the success of our program. Partners are not simply defined as 'referral' or 'reseller' partners, it is often they are a combination of the two, allowing each unique situation to dictate our interaction on a deal. Because of this, we are able to meet the preference of our partner and our partners' customers based on how billing is handled, how payouts occur, and the structure of IT support, whether managed by our partners or in coordination with our company."



"With humble beginnings in 2013, our Channel Partner Program has had a great year this year," stated Jenkins. "We look forward to expanding upon all of our success by forming new partnerships with the IT integrators, managed service providers, cloud application developers, cloud resellers, distributors, and IT consultants attending the Nexgen Cloud 2015 event."



Interested in becoming an OnRamp Partner? Find out more here: http://www.onr.com/about-us/partners/.



For more information regarding the Nexgen Cloud Conference & Expo, visit: http://www.nexgencloudcon.com/.



About OnRamp

OnRamp provides computing infrastructure for companies that require high levels of security and availability. As an SSAE 16 SOC 2 audited, PCI and HIPAA compliant company, OnRamp operates multiple enterprise class data centers to deploy hybrid solutions built on cloud-delivered computing capacity, managed hosting and colocation services. OnRamp specializes in working with companies to ensure compliance in the healthcare, financial services and other industries with high security needs, helping them meet the rigorous compliance requirements associated with HIPAA, PCI, SOX, FISMA and FERPA. http://www.onr.com