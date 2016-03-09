OnRamp Makes Inaugural Appearance at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2016

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --OnRamp Access, LLC, a high security and hybrid hosting provider with data center locations in Austin, TX and Raleigh, NC, announced today its inaugural appearance at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2016. Taking place March 16th-18th at The Venetian & Sands Expo in Las Vegas, NV, the event will bring together over 5,000 professionals from the technology services community to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping the industry, which include: Cloud, IoT, Mobility, Next-Gen Tech, IT Security, and more. OnRamp will attend to showcase the company's best-in-class data center solutions and form partnerships with the VARs (value added resellers), MSPs (managed service providers), SIs (Service Integrators), and Agents attending the event that are interested in tapping into the fast-growing cloud computing marketplace to build new revenue streams for their business.



Since OnRamp began its Channel Partner Program in 2013 it has amassed a large network of referral and reseller partners, comprised of MSPs, ISVs, application developers, VARs, telcos and consultants of varying types. Furthermore, the company has been the recipient of numerous accolades from leading entities in the IT channel ecosystem - recognitions received for driving revenue growth both in and outside of their company and for helping businesses adopt cloud-based technologies to drive efficiency, scalability, and cost-savings into what they do.



"Our success is a direct result of the way we treat our partners," stated Senior Director of OnRamp's Channel Partner Program, Drew Jenkins. "We believe that in addition to offering high security hosting solutions built atop our primary service offerings, that it's about keeping our partners informed and creating opportunities. Through the educational program and sales enablement tools we provide, and the cooperative marketing activities we engage in with our partners, we are creating value that surpasses that which is offered by others in the hosting industry." Jenkins went on to note, "We are incredibly excited to make our first appearance at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, to discover new offerings that complement what we and our partners do and to build new relationships."



Several members of the OnRamp team will attend the 2016 Channel Conference to educate attendees on the benefits of joining the OnRamp Channel Partner Program from Booth 364, offering both scheduled appointments upon request, as well as, walk up visits. The company is also one of several vendors hosting a pub crawl on Thursday the 17th from 2pm-6pm which is open to all conference attendees.



About OnRamp

OnRamp provides computing infrastructure for companies that require high levels of security and availability. As an SSAE 16 / AICPA SOC 2 certified, PCI DSS certified, and HIPAA compliant company, OnRamp operates multiple enterprise class data centers to deploy hybrid solutions built on cloud-delivered computing capacity, managed hosting and colocation services. OnRamp specializes in working with companies to ensure compliance in the healthcare, financial services and other industries with high security needs, helping them meet the rigorous compliance requirements associated with HIPAA, PCI, SOX, FISMA and FERPA.



