OnRamp Talks Cybersecurity at HIMSS16

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --OnRamp Access, LLC, a high security and hybrid hosting provider with data center locations in Austin, TX and Raleigh, NC, announced today that the company will be demonstrating new offerings including Advanced Log Management and Advanced Threat Management services at the Healthcare Information Management and Systems Society (HIMSS) National Conference & Exhibition taking place February 29-March 4, 2016 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, NV. These enhanced security services are intended to help clients detect cyber threats when they occur and arm them with the resources they need to stop them in their tracks. They symbolize just two offerings in a growing arsenal of OnRamp managed security services which allow customers to exceed HIPAA's guidelines, creating a well-rounded approach to addressing today's cybersecurity threats.



The HIMSS Annual Conference will bring together over 40,000 health IT professionals, clinicians, executives, and IT vendors from around the world to discuss health information technology issues and view innovative solutions designed to transform healthcare. OnRamp's involvement with HIMSS stems from the company's long history of working with healthcare vertical companies to build, deploy, and maintain IT environments that leverage the company's colocation, managed hosting, private clouds, and other data center services to ensure the privacy and security of sensitive healthcare data. OnRamp will emphasize the importance of advanced cybersecurity measures that surpass many of the IT-related requirements of HIPAA, which were set forth by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the importance of working with 3rd party IT providers that understand their role as a business associates.



"Where many dubbed 2014 'the year of the hack,' 2015 was marred early on by one of the largest healthcare security breaches of all time, a result of a cyberattack aimed at one of the biggest health benefits companies in the United States," noted OnRamp Founder and HIPAA compliance expert, Chad Kissinger. "This event indicated a dynamic shift: healthcare data has become a primary target of cybercriminals and in today's cybersecurity threat landscape, compliance is not enough." This theme Kissinger spoke of will play heavily into the format of the HIMSS16 conference, holding far greater emphasis on the IT security challenges healthcare businesses currently face.



About OnRamp

OnRamp provides computing infrastructure for companies that require high levels of security and availability. As an SSAE 16 / AICPA SOC 2 certified, PCI DSS certified, and HIPAA compliant company, OnRamp operates multiple enterprise class data centers to deploy hybrid solutions built on cloud-delivered computing capacity, managed hosting and colocation services. OnRamp specializes in working with companies to ensure compliance in the healthcare, financial services and other industries with high security needs, helping them meet the rigorous compliance requirements associated with HIPAA, PCI, SOX, FISMA and FERPA. http://www.onr.com