OnRamp's Drew Jenkins Named to CRN's 2016 Channel Chief List

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2016 --OnRamp Access, LLC, a high security and hybrid hosting provider with data center locations in Austin, TX and Raleigh, NC, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Senior Director of OnRamp's Channel Partner Program, Drew Jenkins, to its prestigious list of 2016 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.



Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2016 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.



Jenkins, who joined OnRamp in December of 2014, has made major strides in growing the company's channel partner base and increasing its profitability by following one simple philosophy he summed up in his own words – "By making it easy for partners to do business with us." Since taking his position, Jenkins has made several notable changes which harken back to this theme. They include: creating an automated sign up process, adding a dedicated team member for partner on-boarding and enablement, and enhancing the partner portal to include features like a partner showcase which highlights active partners and the services they provide.



As a result of Jenkins's leadership, he and his team are able to provide individualized attention to partners, helping them not only to win deals, but to find new business opportunities within OnRamp's customer base, or through its vast network of partners. This is reflected in the fact that over the course of the past year the average revenue per partner more than doubled.



"I am incredibly honored to be named a Channel Chief by CRN this year," stated Jenkins. "But I, can't take full credit for this achievement. For starters, this speaks to the quality of our partner community. Furthermore, I believe this is a testament to the strength of our Channel Sales Team, their commitment to enabling our partners, and OnRamp's approach to rewarding partners that are actively working with us to drive new business." Jenkins went on to add, "I am extremely excited for what it's in store through the remainder of 2016. With a seemingly endless supply of tradeshows and sponsored networking events, we hope to expand our reach into the MSP and VAR communities to allow new businesses to capitalize on OnRamp's success of delivering secure and compliant hybrid hosting offerings to address today's most pertinent business needs."



For more information about joining OnRamp's Channel Partner Program, visit: www.onr.com/about-us/partners/



The 2016 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2016 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.



About OnRamp

OnRamp provides computing infrastructure for companies that require high levels of security and availability. As an SSAE 16 / AICPA SOC 2 certified, PCI DSS certified, and HIPAA compliant company, OnRamp operates multiple enterprise class data centers to deploy hybrid solutions built on cloud-delivered computing capacity, managed hosting and colocation services. OnRamp specializes in working with companies to ensure compliance in the healthcare, financial services and other industries with high security needs, helping them meet the rigorous compliance requirements associated with HIPAA, PCI, SOX, FISMA and FERPA.



www.onr.com



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.



www.thechannelco.com



CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. The Channel Company logo is a trademark of The Channel Company, LLC (registration pending). All rights reserved.