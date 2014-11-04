Ontario Chiropractor Discusses Benefits of Massage Therapy

Ajax, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2014 --Harwood Chiropractic Centre in Ajax, Ontario, encourages patients to take advantage of the therapeutic and healing benefits of professional massage therapy. Ontario residents can consider a variety of massage therapy treatments when undergoing chiropractic treatment for pain, wellness or injury. Massage therapy treatment is non-invasive and has been shown effective in correcting muscular dysfunctions and improving the body’s overall functionality and wellness for patients of any age. A skilled massage therapist can apply techniques for improving circulation, lymphatic function, and bolstering the immune system. Massage can relax muscles and connective tissues, increasing flexibility, releasing tension and alleviating chronic pain symptoms. It can break down soft scar tissue and adhesions that cause long-term pain and stimulate glands that reduce mental and physical fatigue, promote natural regenerative function and improve overall health by easing headache pain and improving sleep.



The qualified massage therapists at Harwood Chiropractic Centre complement chiropractic therapy by using massage to relive acute and chronic pain, rehabilitate sports injury sufferers, treat circulatory issues, provide levels of relief for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, relieve pregnancy discomfort and arthritis, loosen frozen joints and relieve tendonitis, significantly reduce the pain of headaches and migraines, and provide relief from muscle stiffness, injury and spasms. Massage therapy can also provide rejuvenating and healing results for seeking post-surgical and post-injury rehabilitation, treatment of sciatica symptoms, and certain severe activity injuries like rotator cuff tears and tennis elbow.



A licensed massage therapist manipulates the body’s soft tissues in an effort to alleviate discomfort and pain caused by bodily stress and muscle strain. This process alleviates severe chronic pain syndromes when properly performed by a certified health professional. The practice of professional massage therapy is governed by the Regulated Health Professionals Act (RHPA), which protects consumers’ right to access safe, effective and ethical healthcare. Ontario massage therapists are licensed by the College of Massage Therapists of Ontario (CMTO) and are awarded the titles of “Massage Therapist (MT)” or “Registered Massage Therapist (RMT).” When considering massage therapy, seek out these titles for assurance of proper, trained, effective and safe care. To learn more about the benefits of massage therapy and the services available at Harwood Chiropractic Centre, visit them online at http://www.harwoodchiropractic.com.