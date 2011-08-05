Kitchener/Waterloo IT Support Firm Expands With Key Hire

Kitchener, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2011 --Reis Information Systems resolves to offer only the best IT solutions and business technology support available to Kitchener/Waterloo businesses and throughout the province of Ontario. They are pleased to announce that they have added a new member to their team that will serve to strengthen that resolve.



Reis Information Systems Extends a Welcoming Hand to Martin Beechener



A client can only receive top-notch Information Technology (IT) support if their Managed Service Provider (MSP) has an excellent professional and knowledgeable team. Recently Reis Information Systems expanded their IT support team and invited Martin Beechener to join forces with them.



Martin comes with a very impressive resume. For over a year prior to joining up with Reis, Martin was an independent Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) consultant specializing in a wide variety of responsibilities including delivering consulting, process design, configuration and end user training and documentation, a developer of business requirements, as well as working with senior operations management, client executives and end users.



His responsibilities will include utilizing his strengths that he has built upon over his many years of experience in providing clients with business process development services, troubleshooting of current processes, documentation, and finally if required, automating these processes by implementing Microsoft Dynamics CRM. Basically, the three areas of focus will be in:



· Actively seeking clients and developing relationships with clients brought on by him or through Reis' lead generation activities.



· Providing the best services possible using the strengths in business process development and Microsoft CRM.



· Learning about companies and seeing how they will best benefit from other services offered by Reis such as procurement of hardware and software all the way to Reis' managed services offerings called ManagedCare™.



Henrique Reis, Owner of Reis Information Systems, mentioned in a recent interview, "We are so fortunate to have Martin on our team. He comes to the table with a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will augment the IT support and services that we offer to our Kitchener/Waterloo clients. His proficiency with technology implementations and systems will be a huge asset."



About Reis Information Systems

Reis Information Systems equips our outstanding Waterloo IT support team with the tools needed to take care of you and gives you the comfort and security of knowing that all your IT needs are managed professionally and completely in line with your business needs.



For more information or a complimentary IT assessment, you can contact us at 519.579.8777 or use our toll free number of 866.WWW.REIS