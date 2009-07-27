OOIL, EWRC, EVRM, DUTV - Red Hot Stock Alerts from OTCPicks.com

Prosper, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2009 -- OTCPicks.com presents a range of the hottest penny stocks on the OTC and OTCBB market today. In addition to daily hot stock alerts, OTCPicks.com is proud to announce our brand new 'Red Hot Stock Alert' service. Picking only the biggest money makers, this new penny stock alert service is fast becoming the premier stock alert list to be on.



To join our free red hot stock alert service visit: http://www.otcpicks.com/HotStockIdeas/HotPicksSignup.htm



ORIGINOIL .INC (OTCBB: OOIL) – Up as much as 10.5% in Monday. July 27 OriginOil announces breakthrough process for live algae oil extraction



EWORLD COMPANIES INC (OTC: EWRC) - Up to 25% in midday trading. Eworld Companies Inc. has released its Customized Boomerang Media Station(TM) and launched a new marketing division to market and promote it.



EVERMEDIA GROUP INC. (OTC: EVRM) - Up over 26% in midday trading. July 27 The Evermedia Group is pleased to announce that System Technology Solutions (STS) has recently been selected as a subcontractor on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant Contract



DIGITAL UTILITIES VENTURES INC. (OTC: DUTV) – Up to 21% in afternoon trading. Digital Utilities Ventures Inc. announced today that it is in discussions with SingTel, Asia's leading communications group, to integrate it's technology into the Company's infrastructure expansion drive.



To join our free red hot stock alert service visit: http://www.otcpicks.com/HotStockIdeas/HotPicksSignup.htm



About OTCPicks.com

OTCPicks.com is an Internet destination for investors seeking information on small cap and micro cap companies. The web site features companies in Profile Campaigns, Executive Interviews and Research Reports authored by our financial writers. We publish our Daily Market Movers Digest Newsletter to opt-in investor members. To feature a company on OTCPicks.com, please contact our publisher, Brian Dean at 972-546-3740, or via email at publisher@otcpicks.com.



Forward-Looking Statement: This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's projections and expectations are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.



Disclosure OTCPicks.com has been compensated two thousand five hundred dollars from BlueWave Advisors for current OOIL advertising and promotional services.



OTCPicks.com is not a registered investment advisers or broker/dealer. OTCPicks.com makes no recommendation that the purchase of securities of companies profiled in this website is suitable or advisable for any person or that an investment such securities will be profitable. In general, given the nature of the companies profiled and the lack of an active trading market their securities, investing in such securities is highly speculative and carries a high degree of risk.

