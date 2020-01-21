Opal Meeks Launches Vybefree.com to Help Change the World by "Unlocking the Wealth Code"

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2020 --"The door to success first swings inward and awareness is the beginning of any meaningful transformation."



For 2020 single mom, author and entrepreneur Opal Meeks has found a unique way to channel tough lessons into solutions she believes will make it easier for others to succeed. With the launch of her new website vybefree.com and success blueprint "Unlocking the Wealth Code," her primary goal is not only to promote a more balanced view of the world for greater collective success. She aims to help each individual boost productivity and output by providing all-inclusive support that incorporates mind, body, and spirit. "It takes a whole human being to make a positive, meaningful and lasting impact on our society," Meeks said.



Vybefree.com was not designed to be just an ordinary platform with everyday information according to its founder, but with a mission to help others get to their greatest function in society. "Based on the misguided mistakes I've made and the many failures I've overcome; I now understand that the right awareness can play a major role in the way we experience the world around us," she said. " I aspire to be the highest and best version of myself as a human being and to the best of my ability, I want to help others do that as well. This is why I wrote the book "Unlocking the Wealth Code."



Meeks wishes to eliminate the isolation and confusion she felt while struggling to make her own contribution to society, for those in our population who might be going through similar experiences.



"As a child you never know where your journey is going to lead or the challenges you'll encounter while growing up. Sometimes life throws us unexpected curve balls. But I believe challenges were designed for us to create solutions from them."



Meeks' own journey to entrepreneurship was no easy task. After a number of challenges including the tragic loss of her child's father to gun violence, a mental breakdown and her refuge in a New York City shelter, bouncing back looked like a distant dream. "I was not only searching for meaning and purpose for my life, I needed to find quick solutions to survive," Meeks said. This is when she began making natural juices in the space she was provided. She placed them in 16oz plastic bottle containers and began walking from door to door to pitch for sales. As a result, Vybe Free LLC was born. See the story here in her blog.



Meeks plans to expand the website in order to offer a wide range of products that includes natural and organic selections and is optimistic about the partners that will come on board as the vision expands.



Vybefree.com is uniquely designed to help each individual get to their highest state of awareness for their greatest function in society by providing all-inclusive support for mind, body, and spirit. It's currently incorporated by author, owner and founder, Opal Meeks.



For more information, visit http://www.vybefree.com.



Contact:

Opal Meeks

Owner

Support@vybefree.com



https://www.facebook.com/vybefree1

https://www.twitter.com/vybefree

https://www.instagram.com/vybe_free90