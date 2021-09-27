Open Call for 2022 Champion Racing Oil Sponsorship Submissions

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --"As the current racing season is winding down, it's not too early to look ahead for next season", stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing and Performance Products. "Champion is looking to sponsor a variety of racers and race teams in Dirt-Track, Drag Racing, Road-Racing, Asphalt, Off-Road, Rock Crawling, Drifting, Diesel Drag Racing, Truck or Tractor Pull, Micro-Sprint, Autocross, Karting, etc. "



"Our review process, which ends December 15th, of this year, looks at numerous criteria such as: previous wins, top-5s, top-10s, championships, current series, number of events in 2021, plans for 2022, social media influence, media coverage, etc. No specific category carries more weight than the other. We want to participate in as many different types of racing series that make sense, so we look at the overall submission and value to promoting Champion products."



"Our top-tier factory sponsorship program includes product and marketing support. The "Elite" series provides an exclusive purchasing contact, contingency pay-outs, and monitoring of on-going race results for future sponsorship consideration. And, the third program is for our MWD Distributors to sponsor their house team or a customer's team with our support," added Dedolph.



Submissions for 2022 Racing Sponsorships can be sent to racer@championbrands.com with the following information: name, email, phone, series, results in 2021, and active social media platforms.



Champion Racing Motor Oils and competition Diesel Engine Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race motors and engines, especially those, in some cases, using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs.



To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion, a PLZ Aeroscience Company, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO visit championbrands.com



About PLZ Aeroscience

PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product technologies. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, specialty and industrial, and automotive. For more information, visit PLZAeroscience.com



About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.