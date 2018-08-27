Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2018 --A new market study, titled "Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market – Estimation & Forecast, 2014-2023", has been featured on CrystalMarketResearch.



Industry Highlights and Trend Analysis:

The Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market has encountered significant growth in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Open-source knowledge (OSINT) is information gathered from freely accessible sources to be utilized as a part of an intelligence context. In the intelligence community, the expression "open" alludes to overt, freely accessible sources instead of covert or undercover sources. It isn't associated with open-source programming or public intelligence. OSINT under some name has been around for many years. With the introduction of instant communications and quick data transfer, a lot of significant and predictive intelligence would now be able to be acquired from public, unclassified sources.



Inquire for sample copy at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/IC05797 .



OR



(Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.)



Place a purchase order of this report at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/IC05797 .



Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are;



CybelAngel



KB Crawl SAS



Palantir Technologies



SAIL LABS Technology



Digimind



Verint Systems



Intrinsic Technologies LLC



Expert system



Thales Group



Exalead Dassault Systemes.



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



Market Segmentation:

The Open Source Intelligence Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Technology and Application. Based on type the market is segmented into divided into Human Intelligence, dark web analysis, link/network analysis, content intelligence, text analytics, data analytics, artificial intelligence and big data. Out of these, big data, text analytics and link/network analytics command the market. This is owing to technological progressions and analytics in cyber space prompting increased threat of cyber-attacks, piracy, and other illegal exercises. Based on technology the market is segmented into Big Data analytics, web analysis, text analytics, cyber security, video analytics, , and social media analysis. Big data software enables OSINT to provide productive and important support for an organization's business techniques and intelligence. On the basis of application the market is segmented into Homeland Security, Public sector, Military & Defence, Private sector, National security and others.



The Open Source Intelligence Market is segmented as follows-

By Type: Human intelligence, Dark web analysis, Link/network analysis, Content intelligence, Text analytics, Data analytics, Artificial intelligence and Big data



By Technology: Text Analytics, Video Analytics, Web Analysis, Big Data Software, Social Media Analysis, Cyber Security and Others



By Application: Public sector, Military & Defence, Private sector, Homeland Security, National security and Others



Examine Report Description with Detailed ToC on Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/open-source-intelligence-osint-market .



Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

The market is driven by North America trailed by Asia pacific. This is majorly due to the expanded digital assaults in U.S. Also because of the dynamic advancement and development in research and development the organizations in the U.S and Canada have embraced to the innovation sooner than others. Nonetheless, the market development in Asia pacific is anticipated to develop tremendously.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Overview



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions



Chapter 5. Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market, By Security Type



Chapter 6. Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market, By Technology



Chapter 7. Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market, By Application



Chapter 7. Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market, By Application



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



Chapter 10. Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Competition, by Manufacturer



Chapter 11. Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Forecast (2018-2023)



…Read Full Table of Contents



Make an Enquiry of report for Discount at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/IC05797 .



About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.



Contacts Us

Judy | 304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

E-mail: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com | Ph: +1-888-213-4282

Web: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com