OPENEYE STUDIOS' "WHY WE SERVE" WINS BEST BUSINESS-to-CONSUMER in LOCAL TV at the 44th ANNUAL TELLY AWARDS

Springfield, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2023 --OpenEye Studios is thrilled to announce that its promotional video, "Why We Serve" has been honored with the Best Business-To-Consumer in Local TV award at the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards, renowned for recognizing excellence in video and television across all platforms, features a distinguished panel of judges from prominent video platforms, television networks, streaming services, and production companies, including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, and National Geographic Society.



OpenEye Studios, a leading video production company, is committed to shaping a reality where businesses overcome their toughest challenges through creative and efficient videos. With their end-to-end solutions, OpenEye Studios seamlessly transforms concepts into high-quality productions. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and a meticulous attention to detail, their team ensures captivating visuals and exceptional audio that engage audiences. Whether shooting on location or in-studio, OpenEye Studios creates an immersive atmosphere that effectively communicates your message.



Sabrina Dridje, Executive Director of the Telly Awards, remarked, "The caliber of work this season, including that of OpenEye Studios, truly exemplifies the theme of breaking out and standing out. Our industry is exploring new technologies, crafting compelling stories to highlight pressing global issues, and adopting more sustainable practices to redefine traditional production processes."



Expressing gratitude for the award, Kolton Rice, Creative Director of OpenEye Studios, stated, "Winning a Telly Award is absolutely incredible for OpenEye Studios. None of this would have been possible without the amazing people behind the scenes who work tirelessly to make the magic happen. A big shoutout to the Telly Awards for recognizing our hard work and granting us this incredible honor. We will continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and revolutionizing the video production landscape."



Today's announcement of the winners marks the culmination of a year-long celebration, honoring creators and talent who have truly stood out in an era where screens inundate our lives with more noise than quality content. These exceptional individuals and innovators spotlight diverse voices, contribute to a more sustainable industry, and break through the noise with their remarkable creativity.



This year's Telly Awards witnessed a record-breaking number of entries, with nearly 13,000 submissions from across the globe. Renowned content producers in the industry, such as Disney, Netflix, National Geographic Society, and Paramount, joined the ranks of participants.



For a complete list of winners of the 44th Annual Telly Awards, please visit www.tellyawards.com/winners.



About OpenEye Studios

OpenEye Studios believes that achieving outstanding results from video marketing requires more than just visually appealing content. That's why they combine creative video production with comprehensive and proven strategies to create exceptional campaigns for brands.



About The Telly Awards

Established in 1979, The Telly Awards is the premier recognition honoring excellence in video and television across all screens. Each year, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. The judging process involves an esteemed panel of over 200 experts, including professionals from advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, representing the diverse landscape of the multiscreen industry that The Telly Awards celebrates. The Telly Awards is proud to collaborate with partners such as Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, and Production Hub, with support from The Commercial Director's Diversity Program.