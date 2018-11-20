Opening Up and Lighting Up to Raise Awareness for Stomach Cancer

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2018 --On Friday, November 30th, Stomach Cancer Awareness Day, My Gut Feeling – Stomach Cancer Foundation of Canada will continue its mission to raise awareness for one of the deadliest cancers.



The only not-for-profit organization dedicated to stomach cancer was co-founded in 2016 by Teresa Tiano and Ekaterina Kosyachkova, two survivors, because "stomach cancer is such a lonely disease, you may have the most supportive family and friends, but to truly understand the physical, emotional and psychological toll of cancer you need to have support from people that have gone through it. We do what we do so that nobody has to go through stomach cancer alone."



The Foundation provides peer-to-peer support for patients, survivors and caregivers and works to educate and raise awareness of the disease and available treatment options from coast to coast.



This year Stomach Cancer Awareness Day will see the Foundation presenting its 2nd Annual Stomach Cancer Conference at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. The day will bring the patient community and leaders from the medical community together in order to educate, raise awareness and open dialogue.



My Gut Feeling's national awareness campaign, the Power of Periwinkle will have city halls and landmarks across Canada light up in periwinkle blue to raise awareness for this disease, that has a five-year net survival rate of 25% in this country, and is the third leading cause of cancer related deaths in the world.



INFO AT A GLANCE

WHAT: Stomach Cancer Awareness Day



WHERE: 2ND Annual Conference: Mount Sinai Hospital,

600 University Avenue, Toronto, Canada

Power of Periwinkle Lightings: Various cities across Canada



WHEN: Friday, November 30th, 2018

WHO: Teresa Tiano, Chair & Co-Founder

Katy Kosyachkova, Vice-Chair & Co-Founder



INFORMATION OR INTERVIEWS: Email: info@mygutfeeling.ca

INFORMATION ON PERIWINKLE LIGHTING LOCATIONS & TIMES: https://mygutfeeling.ca/mgf365