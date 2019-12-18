Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2019 --This holiday season, Santanna Energy is hosting multiple charity campaigns for employees to donate new and unwrapped toys. In the Austin, Texas office, Santanna Energy is partnering with Share the Will's Operation Christmas to help provide gifts for local families in need. One of Santanna's very own Employee Owners, Dawn Douglas, is a co-founder of Share the Will and Santanna's President, Greg Rabaey, is active on the Just Because Ministries side of this effort.



In addition to the donation, Santanna Energy Services is asking their employees to make personal time to wrap each gift. Wrapping paper, scissors, tape and name tags are provided in the office to increase the joys of giving!



What is "Operation Christmas"? Operation Christmas provides support for military and veteran families. Share the Will partners with Just Because Ministries to adopt at least 100 military families for Christmas through "Operation Warrior Christmas".



Every year St. William Catholic Church (Just Because Ministries) in Round Rock, Texas matches needy families who do not qualify for Brown or Blue Santa with sponsors through Project Christmas. They partnered with Share the Will to include local veterans and their families. With the structure at Fort Hood, military families in dire need of a Christmas are not stationed at Fort Hood until early or mid-November - after the Just Because deadline for applications. Family names are provided by local VFWs, Heroes Night Out and churches in Killeen. Share the Will reaches out to partners in Williamson County for help, specifically Round Rock, Sun City and Georgetown.



Recipients of Operation Warrior Christmas include active duty, injured and military at Fort Hood. Sponsors may choose a family with one or a specific number of children.



More information on Share the Will's Operation Christmas can be found here: https://sharethewill.org/operation-christmas



Santanna Energy Services wants to show their support for families and children who may not have much in their life. Santanna hopes to bring joy and a smile to someone during this holiday season! All donations made by employees are completely voluntary and anonymous.



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services, located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook, IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in IL, MI, IN, OH and PA. Founded in 1988 and in business for over 30 years and growing.