Operation Freelance Launch: National Freelance Training for Veteran & Military Families

St. Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2020 --14-year U.S. Navy veteran John Briggs and his wife Laura Briggs are proud to announce the launch of their national 501c3 nonprofit, Operation Freelance.



Laura Briggs got her start in freelancing in 2012 and this career followed her through numerous moves as a military spouse. She started coaching freelancers in 2015 and wrote her first book, How to Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business, in 2019. She has volunteered mentoring services to military spouses for two years.



"Military spouse underemployment and unemployment are serious issues. Furthermore, 25% of veterans leaving military service want to start a business but don't know-how. Operation Freelance allows us to help dozens of caregivers, military spouses, and veterans get the entrepreneurship and technical skills they need to start their own freedom-based, location independent businesses," Laura Briggs says.



Operation Freelance provides targeted and mentor-based training for military-affiliated individuals to start their freelance career including choosing a service, pitching, pricing, client management, and more. The program is delivered 100% virtually.



Upwork™, the leading online talent solution, has pledged $20,000 in a demonstration of its commitment to creating economic opportunities so people have better lives. This grant will fund the pilot round of up to 20 program participants, their training/mentorship, resources, website establishment, and follow up.



As Executive Director, Laura is joined by volunteer operations and programs manager and military caregiver advocate Melissa Swire. The Board of Directors includes Air Force veteran and freelancing expert Michael Volkin, military spouse advocate and remote working expert Melissa Froehlich, and nonprofit and grant-writing specialist Danielle Lankford.



Dr. John Briggs and Emily Leach of The Freelance Conference will provide additional support as the founding members of the Operation Freelance Advisory Council.



Operation Freelance will begin accepting applications for their first cohort 12-week training program on April 18th, 2020. The applications will remain open until May 15th and the program will kick off with the first cohort on June 15, 2020. Potential applicants can visit www.operationfreelance.org for more information.



About Operation Freelance:

Operation Freelance is a 501(c)3 organization registered in the state of Indiana designed to create economic opportunities for military families.



Contact:

Laura Briggs

Executive Director, Operation Freelance

info@operationfreelance.org

301-300-1641