Opiogo Patents Solution to Significantly Reduce Opiate Overdose

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2018 --This medication has approval from the FDA for human consumption.



With the current crisis of pain, opiate overuse and overdose, we believe this new patented product may play a significant role in helping save lives and reduce side effects.



Opigo is current exploring and working with stakeholders in North American, capable of facilitating availability of this prescription medication.



About Opigo.Org Inc.

Opigo has developed proprieties patents & formulations of products that have the capability to mitigates many side effects of most opiates, and may significantly reduce the risk of both accidental and intentional opiate overdose from most oral opiates including methadone. Visit www.opigo.org for more information.



