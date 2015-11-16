Oplite Technologies Takes Home Best Visual Identity 2015 Transform Award

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2015 --Oplite Technologies was awarded Silver at the inaugural 2015 Transform Awards North America. The award also went to Grant Marketing of Boston, whose brand strategy and creative elements transformed the former Mid-Sota Aircraft into the new Oplite Technologies. The award recognizes Grant Marketing's excellence in rebranding and brand development. The awards set a strong benchmark for work in brand development while reflecting the growing significance of brand in strategic corporate communications. The corporate brand—and its implementation, positioning, and creativity—has become one of the most valuable assets a business owns.



Established just seven years ago in Europe, the Transform Awards has evolved into a global celebration of the indispensable talent that exists within the branding sphere. Both the Middle East North Africa and Asia Pacific regions have set an exciting precedent for what is occurring this year in North America. Since the launch of Transform magazine in April 2014, the global publication has led the way in reporting on those leading the way in both creative and strategic branding. With shortlisted companies from the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this awards event has proven there is much to be celebrated in North America. The awards, held at Espace in New York City, were hosted by George Dawes Green.



Richard Mileika, President of Machine Inc., said, "The Grant Marketing team enabled the Oplite Technologies brand to re-emerge with a unique presence, a riveting promise, and a fresh approach to better underscore the company's market-leading position in producing superior quality aviation LED lighting. We are extremely pleased to see the industry recognizing their rebranding work that required them to channel their resources and creativity in a direction that was in line with our strategic business vision."



Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing, said: "There are so many small details that go behind building a brand. From logo to color palette, typography, website design, and messaging, all these elements together create a foundation for a solid brand identity. Upon the purchase of Mid-Sota Aircraft Technologies by Machine Inc. earlier this year, we were entrusted with the responsibility of creating a new identity for the company capable of delivering lift-off in markets beyond aviation. With the help of Machine Inc. President Richard Mileika, the excellent brand team at Grant Marketing was able to take his vision and transform a new message and visual identity for Oplite."



Rob Meyerson, head of global naming at HP and Transform Awards judge, said, "It was an honor to get to judge the first Transform Awards in North America. I was truly impressed by the quality and diversity of entries. The winners should be especially proud, as their submissions represent some of the best brand strategy and creative work in the industry today."



About Oplite Technologies

Oplite Technologies manufactures superior quality LED precision lighting for aircraft interior lighting. Its products are FAA-PMA certified for Cessna installation. Oplite LED aviation lights are made in the United States, and can be purchased worldwide through its distribution network. Its aviation-quality precision lighting is available in "Certified FMA-PMA" and "Experimental" versions. All of its LED map lights and gooseneck lights are precision CNC-machined with LED components encapsulated in epoxy compound. Oplite is an AS9100/FAA-PMA-approved contract manufacturing facility equipped to deliver products to customer specifications. Its precision lighting conforms to Mil-Spec wiring, Mil-Spec anodizing, and is quality tested. Oplite Technologies, previously owned and manufactured by Mid-Sota Aircraft Technologies, is now a division of Machine Incorporated.



Learn more about Oplite Technologies at www.oplite.com