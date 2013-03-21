Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2013 --The course - which covered such topics as demographics of the affluent, lifestyle segmentation, trends and amenities in today’s luxury home product, and creating a marketing plan for the multimillion dollar property – was taught by Laurie Moore-Moore, President of the Dallas-based Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and author of the book, Rich Buyer, Rich Seller! The Real Estate Agents’ Guide to Marketing Luxury Homes.



“The course is a step towards earning the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation which The Institute awards internationally to sales professionals who meet performance standards in the upper-tier residential market,” said Moore-Moore. Dorette Oppong-Takyi is an example of a sales associate who works to hone the special skills and competencies necessary to provide exceptional service in the fine homes and estates marketplace.”



Oppong-Takyi is an award-winning sales associate who has been in real estate since 2012 and specializes in the Phoenix market. She went into real estate after helping her husband start and run an Internal Medicine medical practice for years. She brings into her luxury real estate career, all the negotiating skills and resilience she used when dealing with contracting with insurance companies and vendors as well as stellar customer service and diligence she offered patients to her luxury real estate clients.



“The training provided new insight about the upper tier market, helped me polish my skills, and provided valuable networking contacts with other agents across the country who specialize in luxury properties,” said Oppong-Takyi. “In addition, I discovered new and creative tools for promoting expensive homes and estates and new resources for finding buyer prospects. Home buyers and sellers will benefit from my new knowledge.”



