Rishikesh, Uttarakhand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2015 --The Art of Living in Happiness and Health through Yoga Discipline and practicing numerous Yoga styles like Hatha Yoga; Asthanga Yoga; Kriya Yoga; Kundalini Yoga; and Vinyasa Yoga is popularized in Europe and other continents, by the eminent Yogic Gurus of India. People the world over won't forget the names associated with Yoga Science such as Swami Vivekananda, Swami Chidananda, Swami Satyananda, Swami Mahesh Yogi, Swami Ram etc. Here is the opportunity to learn Yoga in India at Rishikesh coming to Yoga lovers from the Yoga School In India, through the new classes for 200 Hours Yoga Teacher Training commencing in October this year.



The announcement made today by Yoga School in India ((http://www.yogaschoolinindia.com/ ) brings forth Good News for the world community of Yoga lovers, who have been longing for the chance of learning the Yoga Discipline, in its birthplace namely India. Modern facilities like the Internet have made them possible for any person living anywhere in the world, to learn, practice and teach Yoga techniques. This is enabled by joining 200 Hours Yoga Teacher Training (and similar other courses) conducted for their benefit, by Yoga School in India.



The values of such Yoga Teacher Training Classes are explained in detail by the announcement. Predominantly, these Certified Yoga Teacher Training Courses offered by Yoga School In India are recognized universally, as meritorious. The reason being the curriculum of 200 Hours Yoga Teacher Training is evolved under the guidelines of world-Yoga authority, Yoga Alliance, U.S.A.



After a successful training period, the candidates win the Certificate proudly, as" Professional Yoga Teacher" trained by the Yoga Institution of fame, Yoga School In India, which is affiliated to Yoga Alliance, U.S.A.



This Yoga Teacher Training offers them an enjoyment of the bliss of Yogic Exercises, as they physically learn and practice the Art of Yoga. They attend classes conducted by exponent Yoga Experts, who are well-versed in the given schedule of Yogic activity and style. The trainees can tune up their body fit as a fiddle and transform the knowledge gained into professional teaching of Yoga to others.



The candidates who are joining 200 Hours Yoga Teacher Training are taught in a systematic way. Thus when they come out successful, they will become full-fledged Yoga Teachers. They can very well practice and teach Yoga Science back home in their country. There is great demand for well-trained professional Yoga Teachers, with an accredited certification of universal recognition.



The syllabus for 200 Hours Yoga Teacher Training is so well-arranged, to club both academic and practical knowledge of Yoga, as a science. The Yoga aspirants are first taught Yoga techniques in their full-form, under various Yoga disciplines. All the Yogic Asanas (poses) are taught in depth, as prescribed by Hatha and Vinyasa Yoga, cleansing techniques, breathing exercises like Pranayama and peaceful Meditation etc.



In the subsequent stages of training, the candidates undergo Teaching Methodology, to become efficient teachers. Next the candidates get trained to know the functions of their body and mind through psychology and physiology. They study the Yoga Philosophy along with its founding principles. Ultimately the candidates of Teacher Training learn how to translate their Yogic Knowledge into action, and refining their skills session by session.



The venue of training for 200 Hours Teacher Training is ideal at Rishikesh, where fertility joins hands at the foothills of the snow-clad Great Himalayan Mountains with the River Ganga. The training includes happy excursions, trekking, rafting and Ayurvedic body massage etc to rejuvenate the body and mind of the trainees. Added advantage is they get Sathvik Vegetarian food, unpolluted air, and crystal clear pure water etc.



Interested candidates are invited to visit http://www.yogaschoolinindia.com/ for full details of dates, fees, and other relevant information.



About Yoga School in India

Located at Rishikesh, Yoga School in India offers 200 hours Yoga Teacher Training Courses. The objective of the Yoga Teacher Training is to focus on an innovative fusion of Traditional Yoga, Ashtanga Vinyasa and Karma Yoga with an extensive base for understanding and instructing Yoga under it is various forms. Interested aspirants are welcome to get in touch with someone at http://www.yogaschoolinindia.com/ to ascertain full details of the Yoga Teacher Training Program Schedules and other information.