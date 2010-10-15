Oprah Highlights Veterans’ Homecoming Struggles; VFW National Home for Children Offers Solutions

Eaton Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2010 -- The Oprah Winfrey Show on Friday brings to light the all-too-common struggles faced by returning veterans from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the need for services like those offered by the VFW National Home for Children.



“Many soldiers – men and women – face unforeseen challenges when they return home from deployment, and I am glad to see Oprah call attention to this important issue,” said Patrice Green, National Home Executive Director. “Regardless of their situation, military and veteran families can turn to the VFW National Home for Children for help.”



The VFW National Home for Children is equipped to help military and veteran families during and after deployment, both on our campus in Michigan and in their own communities nationwide. The National Home Helpline 800-313-4200 connects veterans, active duty military and their families with caring and listening staff who will help them find solutions and resources to address their unique situation.



In addition, the National Home offers several on-campus programs, providing housing and support services for single-parent families, military families facing deployment and qualifying veteran families. Children can also reside at the National Home without a parent or guardian.



“Families often come to the National Home facing great adversity,” said Green. “But they leave here stronger as a family, more empowered as individuals and better prepared to face life’s challenges.”



About The VFW National Home for Children

The VFW National Home for Children was founded in 1925 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. More information about the National Home is available at http://www.vfwnationalhome.org or by calling 800-424-8360.

