OPS Medical Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, OPS Medical (http://www.opsmedical.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



OPS Medical will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.opsmedical.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “OPS Medical is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About OPS Medical (http://www.opsmedical.com)

OPS Medical was founded January of 2005 with the mission of providing “Outstanding Product Solutions” to medical professionals worldwide. Their products fit simple criteria. They must be unique, innovative, of high quality and most importantly – provide value to the end user! Based in Pasadena Maryland, OPS Medical offers the flexibility and convenience of operating within minutes of the Baltimore Washington International Airport. With a combined experience of over 50 years, the OPS Medical team provides the integrity and expertise required when working with medical technologies; supporting manufacturers with sales & marketing knowledge, technical support, and responsible fiscal management. Their web site http://www.opsmedical.com has become a main stay of their development. OPS Medical is registered with the FDA as an importer and initial re-distributor in the United States.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

