OPS Security Group Identifies Prospective Risks with on-Site Security Discovery Assessment

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2017 --OPS Security Group, Philadelphia's trailblazers in security services, continues to keep properties safe by preventing potential mishaps before they occur. With the implementation of their On-Site Security Discovery tool, OPS will utilize their expertise to evaluate facilities, employees, and information systems to ensure that they are as safe as possible.



The Security Discovery process mimics risk assessments and surveys used by government safety agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service. Every member of OPS Group's fleet of experienced professionals utilizes a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) survey to assess the location for areas that are most vulnerable. Throughout the duration of the site visit, the OPS representative will rate the site according to presentation, knowledge of staff, existing building security, layout, emergency planning and more.



Site evaluators take location, customer base and any classified information kept on site into consideration, and strive to critically assess any weaknesses or possible threats that an organization may have in their security systems. In an effort to fix the problems and potential issues identified in the survey, the evaluator creates a comprehensive risk assessment to present to the client. By providing them with solutions to their potential problems and weaknesses, OPS empowers clients to take action and evolve their business location into a safe and secure space for all.



About OPS Security Group

An industry leader in security technology, OPS Security Group has over 80 years of combined experience in security, safety and investigations throughout the regions of Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland. We offer a wide range of flexible security and safety services designed to keep you, your loved ones, employees, property and community safe. All of our security services are tailored to fit your needs from front desk concierge to fire watch, virtual concierge and armed guard protection.



For more information, visit opssecuritygroup.com or call 888-406-6661.