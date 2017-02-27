OPS Security Group Now Offering Act 235 Lethal Weapon Training Course

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2017 --OPS Security Group continues to lead by example in educating and empowering the public with their newest offering, Act 235 Lethal Weapons Training. The 5-day, 40-hour course consists of both classroom instruction and range training that provides certification to privately employed agents, such as watch guards, protective patrolmen, detectives and criminal investigators, to carry a lethal weapon during employment. An 8-hour recertification course is also available with classroom and range training.



Before registering for the Act 235 Lethal Weapons Training course with OPS Security Group, several preliminary requirements must be met. Interested participants must obtain an Act 235 application, complete the Cogent application and have their fingerprints taken and have physical and psychological examination forms completed and signed by a licensed Pennsylvania physician. To view full details of the registration process and a complete list of necessary requirements visit OPSSecurityGroup.com.



Classes are available year round through OPS Security Group. For a breakdown of pricing information and discounts you may be eligible for, please visit the Act 235 Lethal Weapons Course information page. OPS Security Group aims to accommodate the public through various training and informational opportunities to promote safety conscious thinking. Through OPS Academy, they remain trailblazers in the industry and continue to provide the knowledge and training tools to protect and serve the best.



